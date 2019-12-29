Cardale Jones Reacts To Ohio State’s Loss vs. Clemson

Cardale Jones is one of the more active Ohio State greats on social media during Buckeye games. He had plenty to say tonight.

Midway through the game, he tweeted that he thought the team was being out-coached by Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. One could certainly make that argument with how things played out down the stretch.

Cardale Jones’ message came before Ryan Day’s decision to kick an extra point up one, rather than try and extend the lead to three with a two-point conversion after the Buckeyes’ final touchdown. It didn’t wind up mattering, as Clemson went down the field and scored a touchdown, but it was a questionable call nevertheless.

Swinney, who opened the game making some pretty conservative calls himself as Ohio State ran out to a 16-0 lead, elected to go for two on that touchdown. It was a less consequential decision, but showed the aggressiveness that often behooved coaches down the stretch. He has plenty of experience making tough calls in these giant games, obviously.

After the 29-23 finish, Jones didn’t want to harp on the loss. Instead, he congratulated his alma mater on a great season.

Congrats on a great season @OhioStateFB — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 29, 2019

It was certainly that.

The Buckeyes weren’t favored to win the Big Ten to open the year. That team was Michigan, which Ohio State waxed once again during the season.

Considering Ohio State entered the year with a first-year head coach and a brand new quarterback, when fans take a step back, many would probably admit that this season was a success, even if it fell short of the ultimate goal.

With Day settling in as a second year coach, and Fields returning with a litany of blue chip players around him, the future is very bright in Columbus.

[Cardale Jones]