The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cardale Jones Reacts To Ohio State’s Loss vs. Clemson

A closeup of Cardale Jones in his Ohio State football helmet.PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during warmups before a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at High Point Solutions Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

Cardale Jones is one of the more active Ohio State greats on social media during Buckeye games. He had plenty to say tonight.

Midway through the game, he tweeted that he thought the team was being out-coached by Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. One could certainly make that argument with how things played out down the stretch.

Cardale Jones’ message came before Ryan Day’s decision to kick an extra point up one, rather than try and extend the lead to three with a two-point conversion after the Buckeyes’ final touchdown. It didn’t wind up mattering, as Clemson went down the field and scored a touchdown, but it was a questionable call nevertheless.

Swinney, who opened the game making some pretty conservative calls himself as Ohio State ran out to a 16-0 lead, elected to go for two on that touchdown. It was a less consequential decision, but showed the aggressiveness that often behooved coaches down the stretch. He has plenty of experience making tough calls in these giant games, obviously.

After the 29-23 finish, Jones didn’t want to harp on the loss. Instead, he congratulated his alma mater on a great season.

It was certainly that.

The Buckeyes weren’t favored to win the Big Ten to open the year. That team was Michigan, which Ohio State waxed once again during the season.

Considering Ohio State entered the year with a first-year head coach and a brand new quarterback, when fans take a step back, many would probably admit that this season was a success, even if it fell short of the ultimate goal.

With Day settling in as a second year coach, and Fields returning with a litany of blue chip players around him, the future is very bright in Columbus.

[Cardale Jones]


Reader Interactions

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.