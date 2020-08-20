The Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 college football season hasn’t received a ton of approval from the public, that’s for sure. Current players have already let their voice be heard on social media, and now, former players from the conference are joining the conversation.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is the latest football player to unload on the Big Ten. He’s had his share of great moments in the conference, but he’s not pleased with the league’s recent decision.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio, Jones went as far as to call the Big Ten “lazy” for the way it has handled this entire pandemic.

Jones thinks the Big Ten should have come up with better protocols to ensure that football could happen in some capacity this fall. Obviously that didn’t happen since the league will be waiting until the spring to play football.

Here’s what Jones had to say on ESPN Radio, via 247Sports:

“It sucks and I think the Big Ten was definitely lazy on this thing,” Jones said this week via “Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin” on ESPN Radio. They had six, seven, eight months to try to figure out a protocol on how they’re going to play ball in the fall. It’s understandable when it first happened, when the pandemic first broke out here in February, March and cancelling the tournament and all spring sports. They had all of this time when they canceled spring ball to come up with some type of way to make sure these athletes (could play).”

Despite all the outrage from fans and players, the conference doesn’t plan on changing its original decision.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter to the community on Wednesday, saying “The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.”

At this point, let’s just cross our fingers and hope we see the Big Ten playing football in the spring.

[247Sports]