Cardale Jones Responds To Tweet From Nick Saban’s Daughter

Nick Saban’s daughter is the talk of the sports world Tuesday evening, and for all the wrong reasons.

Ohio State is reportedly dealing with COVID-related issues, and some reporters speculate it could wind up pushing the title game back. It’s understandable, but Kristen Saban – Nick’s daughter – doesn’t buy it.

Kristen published a controversial tweet Tuesday afternoon implying Ohio State is lying about its COVID cases to allow more time for Justin Fields to heal from his mid-section injury he suffered against Clemson. No, unfortunately we’re not joking.

“If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT,” Kristen said in a since-deleted tweet. “I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time heal.”

Kristen not only deleted the tweet, it now appears she’s deleted her entire Twitter account.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is the latest to respond to Kristen. He wants Tide fans to remember what happened the last time Alabama faced a backup quarterback (2014 Sugar Bowl).

“Sure you wanna face another backup from OSU? You know what happen last time right,” Jones tweeted.

😅 sure you wanna face another backup from OSU? You know what happen last time right…. pic.twitter.com/gYkA8bQ5m0 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 5, 2021

Never change, Cardale Jones. He’s 100 percent right, too – history favors the Buckeyes.

Jones started the 2014 season third on the quarterback depth chart. He was called into action late in the season when both Braxton Miller and JT Barrett suffered injuries.

Jones then led Ohio State to wins over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game, Alabama in the semifinal and Oregon in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Buckeye Nation is hoping the Buckeyes can continue to be a thorn in Alabama’s side next Monday in the championship.