Cardale Jones Reveals He’s Writing A Book About His Ohio State Career

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones revealed on Saturday he’s writing a book about his time with the Buckeyes.

Jones’ collegiate career was one of the most bizarre, yet successful careers in recent college football history. So there’s no doubt his upcoming book will be a must-read. The book will likely give readers a behind-the-scenes look at Jones’ contributions to Ohio State’s national championship run in 2014.

Jones took over the Buckeyes offense in surprising fashion after both Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett suffered season-ending injuries at different times in 2014. Jones became Ohio State’s quarterback for the Big Ten title game and never looked back.

The big-bodied quarterback led the Buckeyes to wins over Wisconsin (Big Ten Championship Game), Alabama (playoff semi-final) and Oregon (College Football Playoff National Championship) in consecutive games to finish the season. It’s one of the most unlikely success stories in recent college football history.

Working on my book about my time playing for @OhioStateFB and it’s brining back some cool memories. Stay tuned 👀 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) September 20, 2020

Buckeye Nation certainly can’t wait to grab a copy of Cardale Jones’ upcoming book. It’ll give fans an opportunity to relive Ohio State’s improbable 2014 National Championship run.

That same season also proved to be a breakout year for now Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot. There’s no doubt Elliot was the Buckeyes’ MVP to finish out the season. But Jones made plenty of key plays down the stretch, especially in Ohio State’s championship win over Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks.

As for the current Ohio State team, the Buckeyes will begin their 2020 campaign on Oct. 24 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.