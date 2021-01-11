Cardale Jones Reveals Who He’d Draft At No. 1 Overall

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are widely expected to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence there. But who does former Ohio State star Cardale Jones think should go first?

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jones was asked who he would take No. 1 overall in the draft. One would think that he would be advocating for fellow Ohio State star Justin Fields, who is set to lead the Buckeyes against Alabama in the national title game tonight.

But Jones no doubt surprised many Buckeyes fans by putting his most objective hat on. He decided that he would take Lawrence first overall.

“I’m going to try to be unbiased as possible,” Jones said. “But I’m going to pick Trevor. I think he’s the safest bet because he has more of a sample size — a 3-year starter and some of the things he has done.”https://twitter.com/TMZ_Sports/status/1348702910180429832 The former national champion and NFL quarterback made it clear that he thinks very highly of Fields though. He predicted that both quarterbacks will have “a tremendous impact” on the team that gets them. “I predict both guys will have an opportunity to play at a young, young stage in their careers and have a tremendous effect on whatever organization drafts them,” Jones said. Trevor Lawrence has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for years practically. But Justin Fields can definitely give his draft stock a major boost if he plays well against the Crimson Tide tonight. Do you agree with Cardale Jones’ choice for the No. 1 overall pick?