Cardale Jones Reveals Who He’s Rooting For On Friday

Ohio State isn’t part of the College Football Playoff field this season, but Cardale Jones will be tuning in for the big games.

On Friday afternoon, Jones revealed who he’s rooting for in the Cotton Bowl. This year’s Cotton Bowl features Alabama and Cincinnati.

Jones shared his thoughts on the game on Twitter, writing “Let’s go Cincy.”

It’s not surprising that Jones is cheering for Cincinnati. It would be a bit odd to see a former Ohio State quarterback support Alabama.

Jones certainly knows what it takes to win big games like this. In 2015, he led Ohio State to huge wins over Alabama and Oregon en route to a national championship.

Despite not having much experience as a starter heading into the 2014 season, Jones stepped up when the Buckeyes needed him most. In the team’s first Playoff game, Jones completed 18-of-35 pass attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown.

Jones’ performances against Alabama and Oregon made him a fan favorite in Columbus.

We’ll see if a player on Alabama or Cincinnati can reach rockstar status with a jaw-dropping performance in the Cotton Bowl.