There have been a few questionable officiating calls during tonight’s Ohio State-Penn State game. Former Ohio State football quarterback Cardale Jones is sick of it.

It looks like the Buckeyes should have no problem downing the Nittany Lions on this Halloween night. That is, if the refs don’t get in the way.

The Buckeyes had the ball with just a few seconds left before halftime, and were planning on just taking a knee. Quarterback Justin Fields did just that, prompting both teams to head into the locker room for halftime. But the referees then proceeded to bring both teams back on the field.

Replay showed there was one second left on the clock. Seeing that Fields kneeled the ball on fourth down, the Nittany Lions got the ball back and were able to drill a field goal to make it a 21-6 score at the half.

Bizarre ending to the first half in State College. Both teams had left the field when the officials said there was one second on the clock, giving Penn State time to hit a 50-yard FG. pic.twitter.com/xhVPS80PBW — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2020

Jones can’t believe what’s going on with the officials tonight.

“These refs are horrible in this OSU game,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “The 1 sec and then roughing the passer in the first quarter, like come on man.”

These refs are horrible in this OSU game. The 1 sec and then roughing the passer in the first quarter, like come on man — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 1, 2020

Ohio State fans are clearly frustrated by the officials tonight. But upon closer review, it was clear Justin Fields kneeled the ball with a second left.

The real problem is that it appeared the clock operator started the clock a bit after Fields snapped the ball. Whoever’s running the clock tonight may be rooting for the Nittany Lions.

Luckily for Ohio State, it holds a 28-13 lead in the third quarter. The Buckeyes should have no problem escaping with a win, whether or not the refs interfere.