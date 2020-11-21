Cardale Jones Says There’s 1 Problem With Ohio State’s Defense

No. 3 Ohio State squared off against No. 9 Indiana on Saturday in one of college football’s biggest games of the season thus far.

Despite shaky play from Justin Fields, the Buckeyes leapt out to a 28-7 halftime lead as the defense stifled Michael Penix Jr. and the Hoosiers. But the second half played out far differently. Indiana and Penix. Jr diced up the Ohio State secondary and pulled within one score early on in the fourth quarter.

Former Buckeyes’ quarterback Cardale Jones took notice of the subpar defense in the second half and called out one specific element of Ohio State’s game plan.

“I don’t think man to man is going to work for our defense. We don’t that one dominate DL we’ve been spoiled with over the last few season, Joey, Nick, Chase. Our DL is good as a whole but we don’t have that 1 dawg to be able to go get the QB as we put our DBs on islands,” Jones tweeted during the Buckeyes game on Saturday.

The former Ohio State gunslinger makes a compelling argument. The Buckeyes secondary looked porous when trying to match-up man-to-man against Indiana’s talented skill players.

Saturday isn’t the first time Ohio State has struggled on the back end defensively. Coming into this weekend’s game, the Buckeyes ranked eighth in defensive efficiency in the Big Ten, specifically because of struggles in the secondary. The Buckeyes had just one interception before Saturday’s game.

Jones also points out that team no longer has studs on the defensive line. The Buckeyes lost No. 2 overall pick Chase Young to the NFL Draft this year. Penix Jr. was sacked only one time in the first three quarters of the contest.

