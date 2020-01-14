Last night, the LSU Tigers captured their first national championship since 2007. Senior quarterback Joe Burrow capped off arguably the best season in the history of college football.

Burrow had a long road to get to this point in his career. Prior to making his way to Baton Rouge, he tried to win the starting job at Ohio State.

Usually players that transfer from one major school to another don’t leave on great terms. However, the entire state of Ohio has really embraced Burrow over the past two years.

Following LSU’s win over Clemson in the national title game, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones sent a message to Burrow.

“Extremely happy for Joe,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Well deserved and EARNED!”

Jones has a lot in common with Burrow, as the two signal-callers had to fight just to earn a starting job for their respective teams. Both also won national championships when they finally received their chance to start.

It’s always nice to see former teammates cheering each other on.

While Jones is preparing to start for the DC Defenders in the XFL, Burrow will have to get ready for the NFL Combine. Many scouts believe he’ll be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.