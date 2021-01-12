Cardale Jones Shares Early Reaction To Alabama vs. Ohio State

Coming into tonight’s Alabama-Ohio State matchup, we knew to expect plenty of offense. These are two of the most explosive attacks in the country.

After one quarter, the score is only 7-7, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Alabama scored on its opening possession and has a third-and-goal to start the second stanza.

Ohio State, meanwhile, went three-and-out on its first possession, but immediately marched downfield and tied the game at 7 the next time it had the ball. We can already tell the scoreboard operator is going to be active tonight.

Former Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones is at tonight’s game, and he’s sensing a shootout in the making.

“This might be a 49-45 game. A lot of offense from both teams,” Jones tweeted moments ago.

If Jones’ forecast is correct, tonight may come down to who has the ball last. Wouldn’t that be a lot of fun?

Ohio State-Alabama is currently airing on ESPN.