Cardale Jones Shares Early Reaction To Alabama vs. Ohio State

Ohio State's Cardale Jones celebrates after throwing a touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after throwing a 47 yard touchdown pass to Devin Smith #9 in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Coming into tonight’s Alabama-Ohio State matchup, we knew to expect plenty of offense. These are two of the most explosive attacks in the country.

After one quarter, the score is only 7-7, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Alabama scored on its opening possession and has a third-and-goal to start the second stanza.

Ohio State, meanwhile, went three-and-out on its first possession, but immediately marched downfield and tied the game at 7 the next time it had the ball. We can already tell the scoreboard operator is going to be active tonight.

Former Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones is at tonight’s game, and he’s sensing a shootout in the making.

“This might be a 49-45 game. A lot of offense from both teams,” Jones tweeted moments ago.

If Jones’ forecast is correct, tonight may come down to who has the ball last. Wouldn’t that be a lot of fun?

Ohio State-Alabama is currently airing on ESPN.


