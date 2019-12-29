Cardale Jones Thinks Ohio State Is Being Out-Coached vs. Clemson

The Ohio State Buckeyes jumped out to an early 16-0 lead over Clemson that could easily have been a 28-point lead if not for some redzone struggles.

After getting off to a roaring start, the Buckeyes have been shut out so far in the second half as Clemson came back to life. The Tigers now hold a 21-16 lead midway through the third quarter.

A former Ohio State star had a message for the Buckeyes. Former quarterback Cardale Jones Ryan Day and company are being out-coached.

“Definitely being out coached…Gotta focus and have some discipline. Penalties on 4th down ain’t gonna cut it,” Jones said on Twitter.

Definitely being out coached — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 29, 2019

Gotta focus and have some discipline. Penalties on 4th down, ain’t gonna cut it. — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 29, 2019

Jones’ comments come after Ohio State blew the doors off of Clemson through much of the first half. Day and the Ohio State coaching staff looked to have the upper hand on Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

However, the Tigers have taken over as of late and now hold a five-point lead.

Ohio State battled through an ejection of one of the team’s best defensive players and an injury to starting running back J.K. Dobbins. Can quarterback Justin Fields lead the Buckeyes back to the lead?

Stay tuned for the latest from the Fiesta Bowl.