CBS Reveals Its Week 14 College Football Top 10

There was significantly more drama off the field than on the field in Week 13 as Nick Saban and Ryan Day tested positive for COVID-19.

But while Saban’s team was able to notch a win over arch-rival Auburn, Day and the Buckeyes couldn’t even play, leading to a change in the CBS top 10 that they won’t like.

In the latest CBS top 10 ranking, Ohio State dropped from third to fourth, falling behind Clemson after the Tigers trounced Pitt in Trevor Lawrence’s first game in weeks. While the Buckeyes are still positioned for a spot in the College Football Playoff, their position in the Big Ten hierarchy has been thrown into doubt.

Rumors are circulating that Ohio State’s upcoming game against Michigan State will be canceled. If that happens, the Buckeyes will be ineligible for the Big Ten Championship Game. And if that happens, who’s to say the Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff at all?

One way or another, the Buckeyes need to ensure that they at least see the field this weekend. Failing to do so could have consequences beyond their control.

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ college football top 10. You can find the full top 25 here.

Notre Dame Alabama Clemson Ohio State Florida Cincinnati BYU Texas A&M Indiana Iowa State

Falling out of the top 10 are Northwestern and Oregon, who suffered losses that all but end their College Football Playoff hopes.

Replacing them are Indiana – back after a one-week absence thanks to a win over Maryland – and Iowa State, who make their debut after beating Texas and taking a commanding lead in the Big 12 standings.

Week 14 won’t give us a whole lot in terms of big games though. Alabama vs. LSU usually has a little more to it, but not in a year where the Tigers are struggling this much.

What do you think of the CBS top 10 this week?