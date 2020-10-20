CBS Reveals Week 8 College Football Top 10

A new team has entered CBS Sports’ Week 8 College Football Top 10: the Ohio State Buckeyes. All eyes turn to Columbus as the Big Ten begins its 2020 season this coming weekend.

There was a major shift in the college football landscape after a chaotic weekend of action. The second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide made it look easy in beating the previously third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a dominant 41-24 win. It wasn’t enough for the Tide to jump Clemson in the latest College Football Top 10 ranking, though.

The Clemson Tigers remained No. 1 in CBS Sports’ latest power ranking following the Tigers’ 73-7 blowout of Georgia Tech. Alabama jumped up to No. 2, which was Georgia’s previous ranking. The Bulldogs didn’t take too much of a hit from their loss, sliding just a spot to No. 3.

The Ohio State Buckeyes enter the CBS Sports’ Top 10 at No. 4. College football analyst Dennis Dodd is high on the Buckeyes as they begin their season this Saturday.

“Another example of what 2020 has done to college football, it’s elevated a team that has yet to kick off into playoff contention in late October,” Dodd writes of Ohio State, via CBS Sports. “We all know why. The Big Ten doesn’t being until Friday, and the Buckeyes are runaway favorites to win it again.”

Take a look at CBS Sports’ Week 8 College Football Top 10 below. You can find the full top 25 here.

Clemson Alabama Georgia Ohio State Notre Dame Oklahoma State Florida Penn State BYU Oregon

We likely won’t see many big upsets in Week 8 of the college football season. Oklahoma State could be on upset alert this Saturday when it plays the Iowa State Cyclones – a team known for spelling trouble in the Big 12.

Ohio State will garner plenty of attention when it kicks off its 2020 season by hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Columbus this Saturday.