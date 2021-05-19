Where CBS Sports Ranks Ryan Day Among Power Five Head Coaches

Few, if any, college football head coaches have stepped into a better situation than Ryan Day did at Ohio State when Day took over for Urban Meyer in 2019.

Day inherited a Buckeye program that had won a national title and made a second playoff appearance in the previous five seasons. In the three years it didn’t reach the College Football Playoff, Ohio State won the Fiesta, Cotton and Rose Bowls.

Still, while Day took over an elite program, he also assumed the massive expectations that came with it. Two years later, Day has managed to meet almost all of them.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli has been rolling out his ranking of the 65 Power Five head coaches. Today, Fornelli unveiled the top 25, and he slotted Day at No. 4 overall.

Only Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Lincoln Riley are ahead of Day, who checked in at No. 10 on last year’s list.

“I had been one of the voters holding Day back last season because I took a more patient approach,” Fornelli wrote. “I felt that Day had inherited a pretty nice program from Urban Meyer, and I wanted to see how he maintained it. Well, two playoff berths and a title game loss later, and I’d say he’s doing pretty well. Hell, you could say he’s doing some things better than Meyer.”

Day has clearly maintained Meyer’s level of excellence on the field. All he has left to add to his resume is a national title.

This milestone should come sooner rather than later with the way the Buckeyes have been recruiting off the field. Day signed the second-ranked class in the nation in 2021 after inking a top-five crew the year before.

Currently, Ohio State’s early 2022 haul checks in at No. 2, so things aren’t slowing down on the recruiting trail.

That’s great news for OSU fans–and bad for the rest of the Big Ten.