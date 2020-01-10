CFB Analyst Releases Way-Too-Early Top 25 For Next Season

The 2019 college football season has one game remaining – the national championship between Clemson and LSU – but it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2020 campaign.

College football analyst Bill Bender released his way-too-early top 25 for next season.

Bender’s rankings included a handful of familiar faces toward the top. On the other hand, he wasn’t afraid to throw in a few surprises.

It’s not too shocking to see that Clemson is ranked as the No. 1 team for this way-too-early top 25. Trailing Dabo Swinney’s team is its opponent from the College Football Playoff semifinal, Ohio State.

Clemson and Ohio State have the luxury of bring back Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, respectively. Both quarterbacks should be in the running for the Heisman Trophy next fall.

Rounding out the top five from Bender is Alabama, LSU and Georgia. All three teams will have different quarterbacks next season, as Joe Burrow, Jake Fromm and Tua Tagovailoa will all be available in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Here’s the top 10 from Bender:

The 2019 college football season isn't over yet, but we're looking ahead to 2020.@BillBender92's way too early Top 25: https://t.co/WqEbRGUQQG pic.twitter.com/ApJ5sSJXvT — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 10, 2020

Bender does have a few interesting programs on his list, such as North Carolina and Louisville. Perhaps he envisions the ACC having a bounce-back season in 2020.

It’ll be interesting to see how close Bender’s predictions are to the legitimate rankings.

You can check out the entire top 25 on Sporting News.

[Sporting News]