CFB World Reacts To College GameDay’s Guest Picker Selection

ESPN’s lineup of guest pickers for College GameDay this season has been a mixed bag. Most seem to be happy with the latest pick, though.

ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Columbus on Saturday. The crew will be previewing the marquee Big Ten battle between the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans.

The iconic college football pregame show is bringing in a well-known celebrity – and die-hard Ohio State fan – to be Saturday’s guest picker.

College GameDay announced on Friday that Tyler Joseph – the lead singer of Twenty One Pilots – will be the guest picker. He’ll be joined by his bandmate, Josh Dun.

"Big moment for me, I've been a GameDay fan my entire life!" @twentyonepilots will be our celebrity guest pickers tomorrow 🙌 pic.twitter.com/da59yGMJZG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 19, 2021

As he said in the video, Tyler Joseph attended the Ohio State University for two years before dropping out. It proved to be the right decision as he’s since gone on to become a successful singer.

It looks like Ohio State fans are pretty happy with College GameDay‘s selection for guest picker.

“YESSSSSSSSS!! Two of my favorites (music/twenty one pilots & sports/college football) coming together. I am so pumped for this,” a fan said. “Genuinely so excited for this. no one knows how much I love ohio state,” another fan said. Check out what others are saying about the latest College GameDay news.

As a football fan and a Twenty One Pilots fan it doesn’t get much better than this! https://t.co/0dTmEsamMz — Ode to Surf (@HawaiiOnePilots) November 19, 2021

I totally forgot these guys were from Ohio https://t.co/f9dkgZ1mRE — Ethan Lee (@leeethanj) November 19, 2021

Columbus natives Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots will be the celebrity guest pickers on ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast at Ohio Stadium. https://t.co/l8EwD1v39Q — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 19, 2021

College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

No. 4 Ohio State will then host No. 7 Michigan State at noon ET on ABC.