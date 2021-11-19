The Spun

CFB World Reacts To College GameDay’s Guest Picker Selection

The College GameDay crew on set in New York City.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler are seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s lineup of guest pickers for College GameDay this season has been a mixed bag. Most seem to be happy with the latest pick, though.

ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Columbus on Saturday. The crew will be previewing the marquee Big Ten battle between the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans.

The iconic college football pregame show is bringing in a well-known celebrity – and die-hard Ohio State fan – to be Saturday’s guest picker.

College GameDay announced on Friday that Tyler Joseph – the lead singer of Twenty One Pilots – will be the guest picker. He’ll be joined by his bandmate, Josh Dun.

As he said in the video, Tyler Joseph attended the Ohio State University for two years before dropping out. It proved to be the right decision as he’s since gone on to become a successful singer.

It looks like Ohio State fans are pretty happy with College GameDay‘s selection for guest picker.

“YESSSSSSSSS!! Two of my favorites (music/twenty one pilots & sports/college football) coming together. I am so pumped for this,” a fan said.

“Genuinely so excited for this. no one knows how much I love ohio state,” another fan said.

Check out what others are saying about the latest College GameDay news.

College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

No. 4 Ohio State will then host No. 7 Michigan State at noon ET on ABC.

