The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

CFB World Reacts To Ohio State Jumping Alabama In Playoff Rankings

Alabama standout defender Christopher Allen against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes pushes off Christopher Allen #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There were some changes in the top five of the newest College Football Playoff Rankings, including Ohio State leapfrogging Alabama.

The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the top 25, one spot behind top-ranked Georgia. Their blowout win over Michigan State combined with Oregon’s loss and Alabama’s semi-scare against Arkansas enabled Ohio State to take over the second spot.

OSU still has to beat Michigan this weekend and win the Big Ten title game before wrapping up a playoff berth. They’re in good shape right now though, and would technically be the “home” team in a semifinal matchup against Alabama.

After the rankings were revealed, there was plenty of discussion from college football media members about the Buckeyes jumping over the Tide.

Seeding aside, it doesn’t matter all that much who is No. 2 and who is No. 3. Those two teams will settle it on the field in the playoff.

While Ohio State needs to beat Michigan and the Big Ten West champ to clinch a CFP bid, Alabama must take down rival Auburn Saturday and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.