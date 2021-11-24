CFB World Reacts To Ohio State Jumping Alabama In Playoff Rankings

There were some changes in the top five of the newest College Football Playoff Rankings, including Ohio State leapfrogging Alabama.

The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the top 25, one spot behind top-ranked Georgia. Their blowout win over Michigan State combined with Oregon’s loss and Alabama’s semi-scare against Arkansas enabled Ohio State to take over the second spot.

OSU still has to beat Michigan this weekend and win the Big Ten title game before wrapping up a playoff berth. They’re in good shape right now though, and would technically be the “home” team in a semifinal matchup against Alabama.

After the rankings were revealed, there was plenty of discussion from college football media members about the Buckeyes jumping over the Tide.

Gary Barta: “Ohio State following it’s incredible performance against a good Michigan State team is No. 2. The committee was certainly impressed by their win on Saturday.” Barta says Alabama’s win over Arkansas was “relatively close” and combined with OSU, resulted in 2/3. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 24, 2021

Hey look at that, Oregon loses and now Ohio State is ahead of Alabama. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 24, 2021

A reminder: The only differences between No. 2 and No. 3 in the final standings are sideline and jersey color. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 24, 2021

Ohio State jumps Alabama for the number 2 spot in the Playoff Rankings. That’ll make it harder for Alabama to absorb a close loss to UGA and still get in. Win out and make it not matter. — Antonio MacBeath (@TonyMacUMP) November 24, 2021

Gary Barta on Ohio State and Alabama: “Both are considered to be great teams, not just good teams.” He said the committee has had conversations about how those two teams stack up with Georgia, with Ohio State having the best offense of that group. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 24, 2021

Seeding aside, it doesn’t matter all that much who is No. 2 and who is No. 3. Those two teams will settle it on the field in the playoff.

While Ohio State needs to beat Michigan and the Big Ten West champ to clinch a CFP bid, Alabama must take down rival Auburn Saturday and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.