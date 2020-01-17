Video: Chase Young Is Training With Arnold Schwarzenegger Before NFL Draft

Almost every offensive line in college football had trouble slowing down Chase Young over the course of his career at Ohio State. Even though he’s already considered an elite prospect for the NFL Draft, the premier pass rusher seems intent on improving in the weight room.

Young registered 30.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles during his time with the Buckeyes. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this past season despite missing two games due to a suspension.

Scouts will receive a strong look at Young when the NFL Combine begins next month. Most projections have the Washington Redskins selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick.

With slightly over a month remaining until the scouting event, the standout defensive end is getting a workout in with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Video of them working out together emerged on Friday morning.

Check it out:

Schwarzenegger is a prominent figure for several reasons, but he is also known for having one of the best physiques back in his heyday.

Judging off his production at the collegiate level, Chase Young probably doesn’t need many pointers when it comes to working out. However, it doesn’t hurt for him to receive advice from Schwarzenegger.

Fans around the country will get to see just how dominant Young is during the NFL Combine when it begins on Feb. 23 from Lucas Oil Stadium.

