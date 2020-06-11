Big Ten Conference Announces Its 2 Athletes Of The Year

The Big Ten has announced its two conference Athletes of the Year. Ohio State football star Chase Young and Wisconsin volleyball star Dana Rettke are the recipients of the award during this strange year in sports.

Young and Rettke both had the luck of playing during the fall season. That was the only one completed as scheduled, as the national health crisis canceled the end of the winter season and almost all of the spring season. That doesn’t take away from their impressive accomplishments.

Chase Young was one of the very best players in all of college football this season. He had the rare honor of becoming a Heisman finalist as a defensive player, and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rettke was an instrumental member of Wisconsin’s national runner-up team, which fell to Stanford in the title match. She is a three-time First Team All-American. She’s the first Wisconsin athlete to win the award since Ron Dayne in 2000, and the first female Badgers athlete to win since 1997, when track and field star Kathy Butler took it home.

Young is expected to be a Week 1 starter in the NFL, and expected to step right in and be a force for Washington. He took home college football’s Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, both of which are awarded to the nation’s best defensive player.

We may hear Rettke’s name in the near future as well. She played on the 2019 U.S. National volleyball team last summer, helping the country qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

