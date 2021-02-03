Chase Young Had Great Response To Question About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer thought he was done coaching after he stepped down from his role at Ohio State. He obviously had a change of heart this year, as he signed a deal to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now that Meyer is part of the NFL, he’ll have to coach and face some of his former players. Washington defensive end Chase Young happens to be one of his former Buckeyes who he’ll eventually have to go up against.

Young was asked about Meyer’s jump from college to the pros during his time on The Dan Patrick Show this Wednesday.

“Coach Meyer, he’s a winner,” Young told Dan Patrick. “He’s a winner, and he hates losing. I look back now and just realize how great of a coach he was and how he pushed me, and I didn’t even know. I feel like, going to the league, he does not want to lose. He wants to win, so I know he’s going to do everything he can to win. Whatever that’s doing, I know he’s going to take care of it. I’m definitely excited to watch him on the next level. I believe we might play them this upcoming season.”

Patrick asked Young if he has any information regarding Meyer’s offensive game plans, which sparked an incredible response from the former No. 2 overall pick.

“I’ve been punishing his offenses since college,” Young said while laughing.

The Jaguars won’t be the only team getting punished by Young in the coming years. He’s been as good as advertised since entering the league.

It’ll be fun to see Meyer and Young cross paths again in the NFL, albeit it might take some time to see the former wearing different team colors.