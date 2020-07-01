EA Sports announced a cool feature to its newest Madden game on Tuesday, as gamers will be allowed to pick one of 10 college football programs. It’s a nice bonus for fans that have been begging for another NCAA Football game.

According to EA Sports, the 10 schools that can be used in “Face of the Franchise” mode are Florida, LSU, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Clemson, Nebraska, Oregon, Miami, Texas and USC.

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young clearly isn’t happy that his alma mater isn’t one of the schools on the list. Usually there are licensing rights that need to be agreed upon for players or teams to be used in a video game.

Young shared a message for EA Sports on social media, tweeting “If any Big Ten school, it should be Us. Period.” Some fans might consider that as a shot at Michigan State and Nebraska.

If any Big Ten school, it should be Us. Period. https://t.co/nGDwGqGjAP — CY2 (@youngchase907) July 1, 2020

It’s possible this could lead to EA Sports adding more college football teams in the future. However, it’s easier said than done because not every school will just allow the company to profit off its name.

Notable programs that aren’t part of Madden 21 include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State. This is of course in addition to Ohio State.

Ohio State fans, would you like to see the Buckeyes added to the “Face of the Franchise” mode at some point in the future?