Chase Young Reveals What He Told Joe Burrow On The Field

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury against Washington on Sunday.

The former LSU Tigers star was hit in the pocket and suffered a gruesome leg injury. Burrow was down on the field for several minutes. Eventually, he was carted off the field and taken to the locker room.

Cincinnati later announced that Burrow would not return to the game. Burrow himself announced on Twitter that he’s done for the season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” he wrote.

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020

Burrow shared a heartwarming moment with some of his teammates (and former teammates) following the injury.

Former Ohio State stars Chase Young, Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin made their way over to Burrow. The Bengals quarterback began his college career with the Buckeyes.

Young and Burrow shared an especially heartwarming moment. Young revealed following the game what he told Burrow.

“Chase Young said that when he went over to the cart, he patted Joe Burrow on the head and told him he loved him, to get better and then said a prayer for him,” Stephanie Otey reports.

.@youngchase907 said that when he went over to the cart, he patted @JoeyB on the head and told him he loved him, to get better and then said a prayer for him. 🙏🏻 — Stephanie Otey (@StephOtey) November 22, 2020

Burrow will be out for the rest of 2020, but he should bounce back strong in 2021.