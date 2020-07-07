Chase Young Makes His Pick For 2020 Heisman Trophy

LSU’s Joe Burrow took home the Heisman Trophy last season. Will a Buckeye win the prestigious award in 2020?

Ohio State’s Chase Young and Justin Fields were each Heisman candidates last season. They were joined by Burrow and Oklahoma dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts. Burrow took home the award, which came as no surprise. But both Fields and Young made strong impressions in the college football landscape.

Now, Chase Young is off to the NFL to play for the Washington Redskins. But he’ll still be cheering on the Buckeyes and QB Justin Fields.

Young believes the Heisman Trophy if Fields’ for the taking this upcoming season. The Ohio State QB will have to beat out other potential Heisman candidates like Trevor Lawrence, Chuba Hubbard and Travis Etienne.

“I was on stage with a whole rack of great players — a player that I believe that’s going to win it next year, Justin Fields,” Young told the Big Ten Network, via Saturday Down South. “So … I can’t really say too much. I was just blessed to be on stage with them guys.”

Justin Fields is certainly capable of leading the Buckeyes to a national championship and winning the Heisman next season. He’ll have a few early tests to prove his worth to the rest of college football.

Ohio State visits the Oregon Ducks in Week 2 in what some consider the best non-conference game over the past decade. If Fields can put up big numbers against the Ducks’ stout defense, he’ll emerge as an early Heisman favorite.

Buckeye Nation is expecting big things from Fields this upcoming season.