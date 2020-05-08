With the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins upgraded their defensive line by selecting Chase Young from Ohio State. He should make an immediate impact at the next level.

The Redskins are hopeful that Young will terrorize opposing quarterbacks in the NFC East, which includes Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz. It’ll be fun to see how the former Buckeye performs against division rivals, but it appears he has his sights set on a former teammate in Joe Burrow.

Young revealed which team he can’t wait to face on the Redskins 2020 Schedule Release show, telling Larry Michael “The one I’m looking forward to most is Cincinnati, for sure.”

Cincinnati had the chance to select Young with the No. 1 pick in the draft. Zac Taylor and the Bengals ultimately opted to take Burrow and make him the face of the franchise.

Burrow and Young were teammates at Ohio State – until the former entered the transfer portal and made his way over to LSU.

Either we’ll see Young wreaking havoc in the backfield for Burrow and the Bengals, or we’ll witness the Redskins get picked apart by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

The Bengals aren’t the only team that Young cannot wait to compete against. He said that he’s eager to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, saying “I feel like the MVP, that’s the best. So, I’m definitely looking forward to going against the best. Give it the best shot I can give.”

Regardless of how the Redskins perform as a team in 2020, Young should be a strong candidate to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.