Chase Young Names The 3 QBs He Wants To Sack The Most

Ohio State star DE Chase Young is ready to wreak havoc in the College Football Playoff semi-final. The Buckeyes’ edge rusher has been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks all season long. Young will look to frustrate Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night.

Before we know it, though, Young’s collegiate career will be over. The defensive end is very likely to take his talents to the 2020 NFL Draft, where he’s projected as the first or second overall pick.

The defensive end is focused on Clemson and the College Football Playoff. But Young is starting to think about which legendary NFL quarterbacks he’d love to take down in coming years.

He recently named three quarterbacks he’d want to sack the most – Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady.

“Michael Vick. Just because he was so elusive and hard to get down, a lot of people couldn’t do it,” Young said before proceeding to mention Lamar Jackson, via 247Sports. “…That’s another dude that’s hard to get down. I’m into the big challenges. You’re talking about a legend or something like that? Tom Brady. I definitely want to sack Tom Brady.”

His answer comes as no surprise. Most defensive players dream about taking down legends like Brady and Vick. Some have even been able to do so.

But Jackson is the one QB defenses continue to struggle against. Perhaps Young will be the NFL’s answer for slowing down the Ravens’ dual-threat QB.

As for now, the Buckeyes’ star player looks to take care of business against Clemson on Saturday night.