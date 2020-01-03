Dwayne Haskins Sends Message To Chase Young Following Draft Announcement

With Chase Young announcing that he’s foregoing his senior year to enter the NFL Draft, there’s now a clear top non-quarterback prospect on the big board. Young will find no shortage of former Ohio State teammates on almost any team that drafts him, but one ex-teammate in particular had a message for him.

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who played with Young from 2017 to 2018, took to Twitter and wrote, “See you soon” and added a wink emoji.

See you soon

Washington holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and happen to have a pressing need at pass rusher.

The implication was pretty clear: They should be teammates once again soon enough.

Chase Young set multiple records at Ohio State this past year, recording 16.5 sacks and 21.0 tackles for loss in 12 games. His defensive dominance helped the Buckeyes post the No. 4 defense in the nation and a Big Ten title en route to a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Considering how dominant former Ohio State pass rushers Joey and Nick Bosa have been, the expectations for Young are sky high.

Will Young be drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2020 NFL Draft? And will Young have the same kind of pass rushing impact at the pro level?

