Chase Young Revealed Which NFL QB He’s Looking Forward To Sacking Most

Quarterbacks in the Big Ten were very familiar with Chase Young. That’s not a surprise though when you consider how much time the Ohio State defensive end spent in opposing backfields. Now, he’ll try to do the exact same thing in the NFL.

Young is arguably the best prospect available in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s widely projected to be the second overall pick to the Washington Redskins.

With the draft almost a week away, Young appeared on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss his thoughts on the NFL and which quarterback he’s most looking forward to sacking. It appears he has set his sights on the reigning MVP.

“If I get a chance to play him, it’d have to be Lamar Jackson,” Chase Young said on Get Up. “He’s real fast, really shift, hard to get down and elite. In my opinion, he was the best player in the league this past season. It’s just something I’d want to do.”

"Lamar Jackson." —Chase Young on the NFL QB he's most looking forward to sacking pic.twitter.com/9xcCaH0N3l — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 15, 2020

During his three years at Ohio State, Young totaled 98 tackles and 30.5 sacks.

Young should be able to make an immediate impact in the NFL. He has the power and speed to blow past offensive tackles at the next level.

If the Redskins do select Young with the second pick in the draft, it would mean bad news for Daniel Jones, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz.

Ohio State fans can find out which team will select Young on April 23.

[Get Up]