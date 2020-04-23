Chase Young Posts Heartwarming Statement Before NFL Draft

In just a few hours, the first round of the 2020 NFL draft will grace televisions around the country. For those craving sports, it’s a welcome reprieve.

Although most of the picks are unknown at this point, the first two picks are likely set in stone. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Just minutes later, the Washington Redskins are expected to announce Chase Young as the No. 2 overall pick. The former Ohio State star sent a message to those who supported him on the way to a standout collegiate career.

“They all didn’t believe you could do it,” Young said on Twitter. “They said ‘Why Pallotti.’ They loved you, They hated you, but you know who’s hands you are in. Today is the day I prepared my whole life for. Thank you everyone who supported me up to now I as enter the next chapter.”

Young led the nation in sacks during the 2019 college football season, despite missing two games.

Now he’s poised to be the next great Ohio State pass rusher taken in the top five of the NFL draft. He’ll join Joey and Nick Bosa, who went No. 4 and No. 2 overall respectively.

The first round of the draft kicks off on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.