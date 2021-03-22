No other team was stunned in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, who suffered a historic upset at the hands of No. 15 Oral Roberts. The early exit has led Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann to reflect on where the program goes next.

Speaking to the media this week, Holtmann acknowledged that the Buckeyes have to figure out a way to get out of the first NCAA Tournament weekend. He said that despite his difficulties in reaching the Sweet 16, it’s usually been a higher seed that beats them.

“I think obviously that’s the next step for us, there’s no question, is finding a way to get to the second weekend,” Holtmann said, via Eleven Warriors. “I think in the previous couple years we were beaten by teams that were higher seeded than us, and we were able to upset a team there two years ago. So this has not happened to us in our (four) years together.”

Ohio State has not reached the Sweet 16 since 2013. They’ve gone 3-5 in their last five NCAA Tournament appearances.

But Friday’s loss to Oral Roberts was the most egregious loss by far.

Chris Holtmann has had little-to-no trouble getting the Buckeyes into the NCAA Tournament since taking over in 2017. His Buckeyes are 87-43 with a 46-32 Big Ten record over the past four years.

But the NCAA Tournament is where Holtmann and the Buckeyes just seems to hit the wall.

Their loss to Oral Roberts won’t cost Holtmann his job. But the Ohio State head coach has a lot of soul-searching to do as the team heads into a longer off-season than they were expecting.

Can Chris Holtmann take Ohio State to the Sweet 16 in 2022?