After jumping out to an impressive 11-1 record through the first two months of the season, Ohio State’s basketball team has really struggled in recent weeks. To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, head coach Chris Holtmann announced that two key contributors on the team have been suspended.

Ohio State is currently on a four-game losing streak, which includes losses to Indiana, Maryland, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The road only gets tougher for the Buckeyes as they’ll take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers without sophomore guards Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad.

Holtmann suspended Muhammad and Washington for failure to meet the program’s standards and expectations.

Washington is the second-leading scorer for the Buckeyes with 10.7 points per game. As for Muhammad, he’s averaging 6.5 points and 1.4 assists off the bench.

There is no telling how long these suspensions will last for these two Ohio State guards.

Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball team, has suspended sophomore guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. tonight vs. Nebraska for a failure to meet program standards and expectations. — Dan Wallenberg (@OSUADAthComm) January 14, 2020

Holtmann will have his hands full tonight trying to shuffle around a lineup that is missing a pair of playmakers in Muhammad and Washington.

Tipoff for the Ohio State-Nebraska game is at 6:30 p.m. ET from the Schottenstein Center.

Fans can watch the game on FS1.