The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chris Holtmann Has Message For Ohio State Basketball Fans

A closeup of Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann clapping during a game.TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half in the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohio State basketball is off to an 8-2 start on the season, including a huge win over then-No. 1 Duke at Value City Arena on November 30.

In fact, the 15th-ranked Buckeyes have not lost at home yet this year and are coming off a blowout win over Wisconsin in Columbus. Ohio State fans have reason to be excited about their team, and head coach Chris Holtmann hopes they show up in full force for home games.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Monday, Holtmann sent a message to Buckeye supporters about showing up to see the team in person.

Ohio State’s next game is a showdown with Kentucky in Las Vegas this Saturday. The Buckeyes then come home to face Tennessee Martin (Dec. 21) and New Orleans (Dec. 28) at Value City Arena.

The crowds for those games might not be massive, considering it is the holiday season and neither game is against a marquee opponent.

We’d expect the fan turnout for OSU’s return to home Big Ten play against Northwestern on Jan. 9 to be strong though.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.