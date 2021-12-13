Chris Holtmann Has Message For Ohio State Basketball Fans

Ohio State basketball is off to an 8-2 start on the season, including a huge win over then-No. 1 Duke at Value City Arena on November 30.

In fact, the 15th-ranked Buckeyes have not lost at home yet this year and are coming off a blowout win over Wisconsin in Columbus. Ohio State fans have reason to be excited about their team, and head coach Chris Holtmann hopes they show up in full force for home games.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Monday, Holtmann sent a message to Buckeye supporters about showing up to see the team in person.

Chris Holtmann on wanting big crowds at Ohio State home games: "You don't send recruiting graphics of an empty arena." — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 13, 2021

Holtmann on having fans back at the Schottenstein Center: "We have a really big arena. In order to it to feel energized… the fans have to be engaged and there has to be a lot of them." — Colin Gay (@ColinGay17) December 13, 2021

Ohio State’s next game is a showdown with Kentucky in Las Vegas this Saturday. The Buckeyes then come home to face Tennessee Martin (Dec. 21) and New Orleans (Dec. 28) at Value City Arena.

The crowds for those games might not be massive, considering it is the holiday season and neither game is against a marquee opponent.

We’d expect the fan turnout for OSU’s return to home Big Ten play against Northwestern on Jan. 9 to be strong though.