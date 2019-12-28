Chris Holtmann Sends Message To Ohio State Before Fiesta Bowl

In less than 24 hours, Ohio State could already be prepping for the national championship. But first things first – the Buckeyes need to take care of business against the Clemson Tigers. It won’t be easy, but Ohio State is certainly ready for the College Football Playoff semi-final challenge.

Buckeye Nation is sending its support to the Ohio State football team ahead of tonight’s massive contest. OSU basketball head coach Chris Holtmann is the latest to offer his support.

Holtmann sent a message to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes on Saturday.

“Headed to Cleveland for our game Vs West Virginia tomorrow,” Holtmann said on Twitter. “Our team will be watching the semifinals tonight at our hotel. Good luck to Coach Day, staff and players. Can’t wait!”

This is the type of support fans love to see. There’s nothing better than when an entire school’s athletic department joins together to back a team.

Buckeye Nation is expected to have a major impact during tonight’s playoff game. Ohio State is expected to have a crowd advantage.

Clemson, the 2018 national champion, has been riding the underdog card all year long. Dabo Swinney is clearly trying to motivate his team.

But the Buckeyes are battle tested, having played a much more difficult schedule this season. We’ll see if the experience and crowd advantage plays a factor later tonight.