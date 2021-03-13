Chris Holtmann Shares Mom’s Text After Final Regular Season Game

Just a week ago, Ohio State basketball was crumbling. Even Chris Holtmann’s mom was sending the Buckeyes suggestions on how to improve their play.

OSU ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak, including a crushing five-point loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on March 6. It was an ugly end to an otherwise terrific regular season for the Buckeyes.

Ending the regular season on a such a disappointing note spells trouble for college basketball teams in March. Even Holtmann’s mom became concerned with Ohio State’s play.

Holtmann revealed on Saturday the text his mom sent him following OSU’s loss in the regular-season finale. She had some advice for the Buckeyes on how to improve their play.

This is incredible. Take a look.

My Mom’s text after our loss last Saturday. Even Moms have tips when you drop a couple. Can’t wait to Coach this group in tomorrow’s Big 10 Championship game! Special group of guys!!! pic.twitter.com/LXAvtERJZK — Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) March 13, 2021

The advice has clearly been applied, and it’s working. Ohio State has won three straight to advance to Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament Championship.

The Buckeyes began the conference tournament with a thrilling four-point win over Minnesota. They then went toe-to-toe with Purdue in the quarterfinals, escaping with a 87-78 overtime victory. That set up a massive conference tournament game with Michigan.

The Wolverines have been one of the best teams in the nation as of late, but it was the Buckeyes that stormed to victory on Saturday. Ohio State beat Michigan 68-67 to advance to Sunday’s conference title game.

Perhaps Chris Holtmann’s mom should text Holtmann more pieces of advice. They’re clearly working.