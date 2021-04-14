ESPN’s Chris Mortensen Taking Heat For Comment About Justin Fields

On Wednesday, Justin Fields will conduct his second Pro Day with several notable teams taking an interest in his workout.

The former Ohio State star impressed in his first workout and gets another chance to workout for teams like the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots. Before he steps on the field though, a common criticism of Fields popped up once again on Tuesday night.

Scouts have reportedly questioned Fields’ throwing mechanics. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen suggested that might be due to the star quarterback playing baseball.

“People don’t realize Justin Fields was a big time high school baseball player,” Mortensen said. “He was invited to the Perfect Game showcase at Harrison High School in metro Atlanta where the top high school players showcase for Major League scouts.”

“He also was getting ready to play baseball at Ohio State last year. So he was actually going between two sports, getting ready and then the pandemic – are they or aren’t they – those type of things might have messed with his mechanics a little bit.”

Chris Mortensen with a real humdinger here suggesting Justin Fields has bad throwing mechanics because he’s been playing baseball, a sport he has not played since 2018 pic.twitter.com/0idwpfUC11 — Ben Koo (@bkoo) April 13, 2021

The video cuts off before Mortensen gets the chance to contextualize his comments. That didn’t matter to those on Twitter, though, who decided to have a word or two for the ESPN analyst.

We’ve seen other quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson play baseball at the high school level and still make a fine transition to the gridiron.