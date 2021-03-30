On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields took the field for his pro day, where he threw for general managers, coaches and scouts from around the NFL.

Fields put on a clinic at his pro day, completing a number of impressive throws that show he can make any pass necessary at the next level. It seems like the Ohio State quarterback showed exactly what he needed to be thought of as a top-five pick.

He still has his critics though. NFL analyst Chris Simms is one of those critics, who suggested Fields makes some questionable decisions and doesn’t recognize pressure very well.

“Justin Fields has elite traits, and we’re seeing that today,” Simms said on Tuesday. “Powerful arm, special speed. But it’s his pure throwing and decision-making on film that scares me.”

Here are his full comments.

Justin Fields has elite traits, and we're seeing that today. Powerful arm, special speed. But it's his pure throwing and decision-making on film that scares me.

Full pod will be up soon. pic.twitter.com/BXFtK44mwA — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 30, 2021

Everyone knows Fields has the size, arm and speed that NFL teams are looking for. Unfortunately, questions surfaced over the past few weeks about Fields’ ability to go through progressions and read the defense.

Simms seems to be in the latter grouping of analysts who aren’t sure about Fields’ ability to become a solid starting quarterback in the NFL.

Meanwhile, NFL draft analyst Matt Miller spoke to one NFL scout who called it ” the best QB workout I’ve seen in a while.”

Fields might be one of the most polarizing player in the upcoming NFL draft.