Chris Simms Reveals What ‘Really Scares’ Him With Justin Fields

NBC NFL analyst Chris Simms made it clear this week that he doesn’t consider Ohio State QB Justin Fields a top-4 quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. But he did his best to explain today why he takes such issue with the Buckeyes star.

On Thursday’s episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned, the NBC analyst explained that Justin Fields’ footwork and throwing mechanics “really scares” him. He demonstrated a lack of foot and hip movement in the pocket leading up to passes that he says “nobody” in the NFL does.

“Nobody does that,” Simms said, referring to Fields’ motions. “Nobody in the NFL throws the ball… doing that consistently and making that work. That’s not gonna happen… You’re not gonna be able to piece it together all the time, so that scares me.”

Justin Fields’ throwing mechanics and footwork weren’t much of an issue at Ohio State. He went 20-2 as a starter, completing 68.4-percent of his passes for 5,373 yards and 63 touchdowns with nine interceptions in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that level of production will carry over to the NFL. His predecessor, Dwayne Haskins, can attest to that.

When I talk about Justin Fields' mechanics issues, this is what really scares me. I explain further on the podcast here: https://t.co/gfhv6fM29e pic.twitter.com/yQ0MnBgzER — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 4, 2021

Fields has tremendous physical talent, though. We’ve seen a number of quarterbacks with great talent but issues throwing the ball overcome those hurdles with the right coaching.

Maybe Justin Fields will get that coaching and prove Chris Simms wrong. Or maybe he’ll continue the trend of high-profile Ohio State quarterbacks struggling in the NFL.

We’ll find out pretty soon who’s going to give him that chance. The 2021 NFL Draft is only a few weeks away, and the quarterback market is getting very interesting.