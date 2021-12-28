CJ Stroud Has Honest Admission On Finishing Fourth In Heisman Voting

CJ Stroud was sensational in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite putting up jaw-dropping numbers, he finished fourth in this year’s Heisman voting.

With the Rose Bowl coming up fairly soon, Stroud was asked about finishing fourth in the 2021 Heisman voting. His response was pretty epic.

Stroud revealed that he’s very motivated heading into the final game of the 2021 season. That’s because the competitor in him is frustrated he finished behind Bryce Young, Aidan Hutchinson and Kenny Pickett in the polls.

“I wasn’t happy with the results at the end at all,” Stroud said. “I’m super happy for Bryce and the other contenders, but at the end of the day, I don’t think I’m a competitor where I’m cool with just being fourth place.

“It just adds more fuel to the fire. I appreciate all those people asking me weird questions the whole weekend and being negative towards me. I remember all that type of stuff.”

A highly-motivated Stroud could spell trouble for Utah this weekend.

Stroud finished the 2021 regular season with 3,862 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Though he won’t have Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson at his disposal on Saturday, he’s still capable of putting on a show for the college football world.

The Rose Bowl will kick off at 5 p.m. ET.