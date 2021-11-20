C.J. Stroud Reportedly Made Ohio State History Today

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t just having the best game of his young career this afternoon, he’s making history.

During the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan State, Ohio State Director of Athletic Communications Jerry Emig announced that Stroud broke the school’s record for consecutive completions (17).

The previous record was 16-straight completions. It was held by J.T. Barrett and Justin Fields.

Stroud picked Michigan State’s secondary apart in the first half, completing 29-of-31 pass attempts for 393 yards and six touchdowns. As a result, Ohio State leads 49-0 at halftime.

Stroud dealt with growing pains early on this season, but he has blossomed into a true star for the Buckeyes.

If Stroud wasn’t considered a Heisman Trophy candidate heading into Week 12, he’ll certainly be one after this weekend is over. In fact, he might even be the favorite to win the award.

As of now, Stroud has 36 touchdown passes and just five interceptions this season. That’s an incredible touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Buckeyes have been so dominant this afternoon that Stroud can probably enjoy the second half from the sideline. There really is no need for them to play him at all since they’re up by 49 points.

The second half of the Michigan State-Ohio State game will resume on ABC.