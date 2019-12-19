Utah Football Trolls Ohio State After Flipping 4-Star Recruit

The Utah Utes missed out on the chance to compete in the College Football Playoff this year, losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. They did score a nice win over Ohio State, a CFP team, during the early signing period, with the flip of Clark Phillips.

The four-star cornerback out of California had been Ohio State-bound since June. The departure of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who took the head coaching job at Boston College.

As Hafley left Columbus, Phillips was taking a late visit to Salt Lake City. The combination of a coaching change and a good visit was evidently enough for this big change in direction for him.

Few programs have the chance to take shots at Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been a dominant program in a long time, and are easily one of the best on the recruiting trail.

Utah didn’t throw away its shot this afternoon.

THE University of Utah. — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 19, 2019

Phillips signed his Letter of Intent with the Utes, so he’s officially part of the program. The school announced him, and says that he’s now the highest-ranked signee in program history.

CLARK PHILLIPS III IS A UTE He’s the highest rated signee in Utah Football history. @ClarkPhillips28 #UtahNSD20 pic.twitter.com/UZI8pslZi6 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 19, 2019

Phillips is one of three four-star players signed with Utah, and one of the team’s 16 current commits overall. The Utes class ranks No. 49 in the nation, but at that number, has room to grow ahead of National Signing Day in February.

Don’t cry for Ohio State. Clark Phillips is definitely a loss, but the Buckeyes’ class is still ranked No. 3 in the 2020 cycle, and tops in the Big Ten, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

Phillips is the No. 47 player in the country, and the No. 4 cornerback in the country.

