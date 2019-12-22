Coach Cal Has Major Praise For Ohio State After Saturday’s Game

Kentucky suffered its third loss of the season yesterday, falling 71-65 to Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. It was the Wildcats’ second defeat in a row after they fell to Utah on Wednesday night.

Outside shooting continued to be UK’s bugaboo on Saturday, as the ‘Cats shot 7-of-23 from three-point range against the Buckeyes. Excluding grad transfer Nate Sestina’s 5-for-8 effort beyond the arc, the rest of the Kentucky team was just 2-for-15.

Overall though, there’s not much shame in losing to an Ohio State team that entered the game ranked fifth in the country and is 11-1 on the season. The Buckeyes appear to be a legitimate Big Ten title and Final Four contender.

After the game, Kentucky head coach John Calipari called OSU one of the three best teams in the country.

Kentucky coach John Calipari says "Ohio State played their butts off." “That’s a top 1, 2, 3 team," he said. "That’s what they are.” — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 22, 2019

Kentucky’s early season struggles have some Big Blue fans panicking. Things won’t get any easier the next time they take the court either, as rival Louisville (ranked third in the nation) awaits next Saturday.

At least BBN can take solace in the fact that Calipari-coached teams typically improve as the season rolls along, playing their best ball in late February and into March.

The Wildcats do need to figure out some way to improve their three-point percentage though, if they want to reach their full potential this year.