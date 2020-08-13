Colin Cowherd Has 3 Concerns For Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Colin Cowherd has three major concerns for Justin Fields if the Ohio State quarterback chooses to play football in the spring.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months in the college football world. Conferences have had months to prepare for the season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with too many risks associated with playing football this year, the Big Ten and Pac-12 each decided to postpone the 2020 season until the spring.

A spring season will be a logistical nightmare for plenty of reasons. Most notably, top prospects won’t have the necessary time to train for the 2021 NFL Draft. As a result, most top prospects likely won’t participate in the spring season.

If Fields indeed chooses to participate in the spring season, Cowherd has three major concerns for the Ohio State quarterback. The injury risk alone might not be worth it for Fields to play in 2021.

There is more risk than reward for Justin Fields should he play in the Spring:

@ColinCowherd lists potential concerns for the Ohio State QB: pic.twitter.com/1Pko1NkbSk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 13, 2020

Cowherd’s also concerned about Fields playing in bad weather – especially in Big Ten territory – and the possibility of other Ohio State prospects sitting out, which could hurt Fields’ chances of remaining injury-free.

“Let me give you the argument of why he shouldn’t play,” Cowherd said on Thursday. “One is obvious. He could get hurt. Duh. The second one. January, February and early March in Big Ten territory is awful weather. . . . His stats will not be as good. No. 3 is, the Buckeyes are an NFL factory. What if three or four players of theirs opt out.”

Cowherd’s not wrong here. There’s plenty of risks associated with playing this season.

But Fields’ quest to win another Big Ten championship could be a bigger priority. It’ll be interesting to see what the Ohio State QB decides to do in regards to the spring season.