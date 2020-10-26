After Justin Fields dazzled spectators and fans in Ohio State’s season opener, praise for the junior quarterback started rolling in from around the country.

Among those in awe? Fox Sports media personality Colin Cowherd.

On Monday morning’s edition of “The Herd,” the long-time radio host could barely contain his excitement about Fields. He even mentioned the Ohio State quarterback alongside some of the NFL’s young gunslingers.

“For the record, Justin Fields….oh man,” Cowherd said. “That guy is….these young quarterbacks. It is Burrow and Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert. We all know Trevor Lawrence is great. Justin Fields. He could’ve easily sat this year out. I’m glad he didn’t. He’s got a great arm, he is throwing missiles all over the field. I don’t know who the quarterback coach is, I’ll go to a media guide, but he looks so much more confident than last year. He looks unbelievable….God Justin Fields looked good.”

Radio host Colin Cowherd was blown away by Justin Fields' opening day performance against Nebraska:https://t.co/xEjCt9NeOA pic.twitter.com/vgH9dnrf8Q — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 26, 2020

Cowherd’s disbelief at Fields performance is for good reason. The 21-year-old quarterback looked spectacular in the Buckeyes first game of the season against the Cornhuskers. Fields threw for just 276 yards and two touchdowns but did so while completing 20 of his 21 passes. He also scored a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Ohio State crushed Nebraska 52-17.

Fields’ performance comes after an already fantastic 2019 season. In addition to scoring 51 total touchdowns, the Kennesaw, Georgia native finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Although college football fans expected Ohio State to trounce Nebraska in the early season matchup, the Buckeyes road to a Big Ten Championship is expected to get harder. The team’s season continues next week on Saturday against No. 18 Penn State at 7:30 p.m. ET.

But with Justin Fields under center, it’s hard not to see this version of Ohio State going the distance.