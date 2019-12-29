Colin Cowherd Not Happy With Refs In Ohio State-Clemson

The officiating crew for the Ohio State-Clemson game is getting absolutely blasted for a decision they made in the first half. During the second quarter of action, the refs ejected Shaun Wade for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Trevor Lawrence.

Wade pressured Lawrence on a designed blitz which would have forced Clemson to punt. However, the refs called targeting on the sophomore cornerback.

Even though Lawrence took a brutal shot to the head from Wade, the reason it happened is because he lowered his own head.

If you’re strictly going off what the rulebook says, it makes sense as to why the officials called targeting on the play. And yet, it can be argued that it’s an unfair rule.

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd is one of many analysts that didn’t like the call from the officials. He voiced his complaints on social media.

“College football has to fix that rule,” Cowherd said. “Shaun Wade should not be kicked out of a game for that hit. Too punitive.”

College football has to fix that rule. Shaun Wade should not be kicked out of a game for that hit. Too punitive. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 29, 2019

Since the ejection happened, the Tigers have scored 14 unanswered points against the Buckeyes.

It’s shaping up to be an excellent second half between Clemson and Ohio State.