Colin Cowherd Reacts To Big Ten’s Ohio State Decision

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Big Ten made the decision Wednesday to waive its six-game minimum threshold for conference championship participants. It was a move that was designed to help Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are 5-0, but their game against Michigan was canceled this weekend. Ohio State also previously had games against Maryland and Illinois called off due to COVID-19.

Because the Big Ten changed its mind, OSU can now play in the conference title game and boost its College Football Playoff resume. Is this favoritism for the league’s best program? Sure, but Colin Cowherd has no problem with it.

On “The Herd” this afternoon, Cowherd argued that the Big Ten made the right call by opting to make an exception for the Buckeyes.

“This is who you want representing your conference,” he told listeners.

Ohio State and Northwestern will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on December 19. Kickoff time is TBD.

The Buckeyes have won the last three Big Ten titles, including a win over Northwestern in the championship game two years ago.


