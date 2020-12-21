Colin Cowherd Reacts To Dabo Swinney Ranking Ohio State 11th

It’s no secret the Clemson Tigers don’t like Ohio State, and vice versa. Dabo Swinney took the heated rivalry to a whole new level this week.

Buckeye Nation woke up to headlines surrounding Swinney and Ohio State Monday morning. The Clemson head coach ranked Ohio State No. 11 – yes, you read that right – in the final Coaches’ Poll this week.

No. 11 is way too low for the Buckeyes, no matter how you spin it. Yes, Ohio State played just six games this season. But there’s no denying the Buckeyes, at least on paper, are one of the most talented teams in the nation.

Swinney seemed to ignore most of the facts surrounding Ohio State this season. Colin Cowherd thinks it’s “absurd” how low the Buckeyes are in Swinney’s poll. This could come back to haunt the Tigers come playoff time.

“Dabo ranks @OhioStateFB number 11 in his coaching rankings. Below Coastal Carolina. Absurd,” Cowherd tweeted Monday morning. “I can’t wait for Clemson v OSU.”

Luckily, this will get settled on the field. The No. 2 Clemson Tigers will take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the semifinal games on New Year’s Day. The game will serve as a rematch of last season’s semifinal game. Ohio State had a chance to upset Clemson in the final moments, but the Tigers defense stepped up when it mattered most, intercepting a Justin Fields’ pass near the goal-line.

There’s no doubt the Buckeyes have revenge on the mind heading into the College Football Playoff, especially after Dabo Swinney added some fuel to the fire this week.