Controversy was abound in Ohio State’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. By far the biggest complaints were directed at the officiating.

But FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd thinks the Buckeyes and their fans need to avoid blaming the referees for their role in the loss to Clemson.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd asserted that Ohio State’s inability to stop Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence or make a big play in a big moment ultimately doomed them.

Cowherd pointed out that those two factors are the kinds of things that decide title games.

“You could not stop Trevor Lawrence and could not make the play when it mattered. That decides Super Bowls. That decides National Championships.”

A controversial targeting call and a fumble recovery sent to instant replay were just a few of the plays that potentially altered the outcome.

The Buckeyes seemed like an unstoppable force for 13 games heading into the Fiesta Bowl. They trounced the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska and Cincinnati en route to a Big Ten title.

Ohio State even had two Heisman Trophy finalists – sophomore quarterback Justin Fields and star pass rusher Chase Young.

But all of their weapons and regular season dominance wasn’t enough against the defending national champions.

There will likely be a lot of soul-searching in Columbus for the next few months. But they have talent and recruiting savvy to be back in the title conversation in no time.