College Basketball Fans Are Loving Ohio State vs. Michigan

The Ohio State basketball team huddled up before a game.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 30: Members of the Ohio State Buckeyes huddle up prior to the start of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena on December 30, 2014 in Columbus, Ohio. Iowa defeated Ohio State 71-65. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Through one half of play, this afternoon’s top-five showdown between rivals Michigan and Ohio State has lived up to its billing.

At intermission, the third-ranked Wolverines lead the fourth-ranked Buckeyes 45-43 thanks to an Eli Brooks scoop shot at the halftime buzzer. The level of play in this game has been outstanding and everything one could have hoped for.

Both teams are taking care of the ball and shooting over 50 percent from the field. Michigan shot an astonishing 10-of-13 from three-point range in the first half, making it even more impressive that Ohio State has managed to stay within two.

Fans who have tuned in have been treated to a great first 20 minutes of basketball. It’s no surprise that they are all over social media, along with some college basketball media members, praising what has transpired in Columbus.

Here’s hoping the second half lives up to everything we’ve seen so far. We think it will.

You can catch Michigan-Ohio State on CBS.


