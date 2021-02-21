College Basketball Fans Are Loving Ohio State vs. Michigan

Through one half of play, this afternoon’s top-five showdown between rivals Michigan and Ohio State has lived up to its billing.

At intermission, the third-ranked Wolverines lead the fourth-ranked Buckeyes 45-43 thanks to an Eli Brooks scoop shot at the halftime buzzer. The level of play in this game has been outstanding and everything one could have hoped for.

Both teams are taking care of the ball and shooting over 50 percent from the field. Michigan shot an astonishing 10-of-13 from three-point range in the first half, making it even more impressive that Ohio State has managed to stay within two.

Fans who have tuned in have been treated to a great first 20 minutes of basketball. It’s no surprise that they are all over social media, along with some college basketball media members, praising what has transpired in Columbus.

Simply the best first half of basketball played this cbb season Michigan at Ohio State. So much talent, so well coached, #3 ar #4. Great smart basketball. Living up to the hype. — Stuart Feiner (@StuartFeiner) February 21, 2021

I’ll take a couple more rounds of Michigan – Ohio State, please. What a masterpiece of a first half. — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) February 21, 2021

People love to shit on college basketball but this is an amazing game. Elite shotmakers on both teams. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) February 21, 2021

That was a mighty fine half of basketball from Michigan and Ohio State. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) February 21, 2021

That was a terrific 20 minutes between Michigan and Ohio State. Lived up to the hype. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) February 21, 2021

Half very fittingly ends with a basket — on an Eli Brooks drive and scoop to beat the buzzer. Michigan leads 45-43 is shooting 10-of-13 (!) from 3. If the second half matches the first, it's a candidate for one of the better games of this college basketball season. — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) February 21, 2021

Here’s hoping the second half lives up to everything we’ve seen so far. We think it will.

You can catch Michigan-Ohio State on CBS.