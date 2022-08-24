College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis.

According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State.

A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the report from On3 states that it could happen as early as next weekend.

Ohio State's football team has its season opener on Sept. 3. LeBron is reportedly expected to attend that game.

Of course, there's no guarantee Bronny will play college basketball for the Buckeyes. Just the thought of that happening though is enough to make Ohio State fans smile.

"This would be so good for CBB," one fan said.

"Oh my god," another fan wrote.

LeBron has stated in the past that he would've played for Ohio State if he didn't enter the NBA Draft straight out of high school.

“If I would have had one year of college, I would have ended up down here in Columbus at Ohio State,” James said. “No matter where I go in the world, I will always rock Ohio State colors.”

Only time will tell if Bronny takes his talents to Columbus.