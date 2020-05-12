5 Schools Named Contenders For 2021’s No. 1 Recruiting Class

Ohio State has the No. 1 2021 college football recruiting class in the country, and right now it isn’t particularly close.

Per 247Sports’ composite team rankings, Ohio State’s class has a score of 295.41. Tennessee, which has been on a tear of its own, is at No. 2 at 252.32.

Those scores can be driven up by large classes. Ohio State has a giant edge on the Vols, despite having four fewer commits at this time, with 17 to Tennessee’s 21. The Buckeyes have three five-star and 11 four-star commits.

Clemson looked to be racking up a similar historic class for 2020. They wound up finishing third, behind Georgia and Alabama. If the Buckeyes start to lose some of these recruiting battles down the stretch, the race for No. 1 may not be totally over. 247‘s Steve Wiltfong has identified four schools that could still beat out OSU.

If a program can catch up to Ryan Day and his class, it’ll be one of the usual suspects at the top of the rankings. The SEC powerhouse triumvirate of Alabama, Georgia, and LSU, along with Clemson stand the best chance of doing so, Wiltfong says.

However, if the Buckeyes miss on a big-name here and a five-star there, the door is cracked for the likes of Clemson, Georgia, LSU and, yes, Nick Saban and Alabama; the Tide is sitting way back at No. 47 at this point in the cycle but it’s smart money they’ll make a big ascension by Signing Day.

Clemson is off to a fast start with top recruits. The Tigers currently rank fourth, with just 10 commits so far. All 10 are blue-chip players thus far, giving the Tigers the highest average recruit score in the country.

Coming off of a national title, LSU is at No. 12, with nine commits so far. One five-star and six four-stars have pledged. Georgia is at No. 17, with a five-star and five four-star players among the seven early Dawg commits.

Alabama is the mystery so far this year. The Crimson Tide have just four early commits, three of whom are four-star players. Recent college football history tells us that they’ll be in the mix at the end, but right now they are down at No. 47 in the country and 10th in the SEC.

[247Sports]