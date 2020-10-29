College Football Analyst Predicts Score For Ohio State-Penn State

Ohio State and Penn State renew their rivalry in Week 9 of the 2020 season in a bout that could very well serve as a Big Ten Championship knockout game.

The Buckeyes decimated the Nebraska Cornhuskers in their first game of the season. Star QB Justin Fields made an early case for the Heisman Trophy, completing 95-percent of his passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns in the 52-17 win.

The Nittany Lions had pretty much the opposite kind of season debut from the Buckeyes. Penn State were stunned on the road against Indiana, losing in overtime by the slimmest of possible margins. Their only path to the Big Ten Championship Game, let alone the CFP, involves winning every game from here on out.

Heading into the big Ohio State-Penn State matchup, AP analyst Ralph D. Russo has made his prediction for the game. While he acknowledged that the last few meetings have been close, Russo is taking the Buckeyes to win by two scores.

“Nittany Lions have only beaten the Buckeyes once since 2016, but no Big Ten team has consistently played them closer over the last six years,” Russo wrote. “OHIO STATE 31-21.”

Week 9 of the college football season — or maybe Week 8 depending how you count in this odd season — features several teams that made statements last week looking for strong follow-ups. College Football Writer @ralphDrussoAP makes his picks >> https://t.co/5KbfCvGRje pic.twitter.com/3wCHCYGHcN — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 29, 2020

The Ohio State-Penn State rivalry has been remarkably close over the past few years. Three of the last four meetings have been decided by three points or less, though Ohio State won by double digits in Columbus last year.

But winning at State College has been a much tougher challenge for the Buckeyes for a while now. It’s been eight years since the last Ohio State blowout win at Penn State.

Perhaps this year will be different though.

We’re all looking forward to seeing what these two teams can do in a game this big.